Ann L. Thompson

March 16, 1939-June 21, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Ann L. Thompson, 82, of Eldridge, Iowa passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10am at Park View Lutheran Church, Eldridge, IA. Burial will be at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ann's name may be made to the Dick Thompson Memorial Fund for the Share and Care Christian Preschool at Park View Lutheran Church.

Ann was born on March 16, 1939 to Rev John and Mae Zimmerman in Wheaton, MN. Following her high school graduation, she went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Nursing. On August 18, 1963, Ann was united in marriage to Richard Thompson in Eldora, Iowa; he preceded her in death in 1989. Ann was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, being baptized on April 16, 1953, confirmed on March 29, 1953, and being a charter member of the Park View Lutheran Church on December 13, 1970. Ann was the Assistant Registrar at St. Ambrose University for 25 years, retiring in 1996. She was an avid supporter of the North Scott Lancers, the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees, and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. Ann could also be found watching the latest match of professional tennis on TV.

Ann is survived by her children Kris Thompson and Scott Thompson; grandchildren Joshua Thompson, Elsie Miller, Jason Thompson, Angelina Thompson, and Max Thompson; great-grandchildren Lanken Miller, Laila Miller-Wynn, and Lainey Miller-Wynn; siblings Rev Bruce Zimmerman, Rev Tim Zimmerman, Rev Fred Zimmerman, and Pamela Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard and her parents.

