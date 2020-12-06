Anthony J. "Tony" Fleischman

December 12, 1932-November 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Anthony J. "Tony" Fleischman, 87, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, private services were held with burial in Davenport Memorial Park. There will be a celebration of Tony's life at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Anthony John Fleischman was born on December 12, 1932 in Davenport, a son of Anthony and Catherine (Ries) Fleischman. He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy in 1950. He proudly served four years in the Air Force. Tony retired in 1991 after 40 years of service at ALCOA.

Tony was united in marriage to Joanne Freund on May 17, 1958 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on August 28, 2020. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes, ALCOA Retirees Club and ALCOA 25-year Club.

Tony enjoyed working in the yard and on cars, attending Fleischman luncheons, and going on vacations to visit his family and visiting the grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Mike Fleischman of San Antonio, Texas, and Tim Fleischman of West Des Moines; grandchildren, Joseph Thomas, and Morgan Elizabeth Fleischman of Altoona, Iowa; siblings: John (Joanne) Fleischman, Dick (Linda) Fleischman, Cathy Freund and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Ruth Testroet, brothers-in-law, Richard Freund and Raymond DeClercq.

