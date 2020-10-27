Menu
Anthony M. "Tony" LaMantia

October 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Anthony M. "Tony" LaMantia, 74, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Among his surviving family members include his wife, Sue.

Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52803
Oct
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
