Anthony "Tony" Carl Wiege

March 2, 1971-December 9, 2020

Anthony (Tony) Carl Wiege (49) of Carlsbad, California passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2020. "Celebrations of Life" will be held in both Iowa and California in the Spring of 2021 once the current pandemic allows such celebrations safely.

Tony was born in 1971 in Bettendorf, Iowa to parents Robert Dale Wiege and the late Martie Eva McCurdy Gimm. Tony graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1988, followed by active duty military service in the United States Navy from 1989 to 1994 and Naval Reserves from 1994 to 1997, both with honorable discharges. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the National Reserves Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal during his service in the US Navy.

Tony married Kimberly Thorner in 1994 and together they had two beautiful girls, Julia "Riley" Thorner and Kimberly "Evan" Thorner, all of Carlsbad, California. Anthony was a lifelong Electrician, graduating at the top of his class and receiving congressional honors for his top of class scholastic achievement in the Associated Builders and Contractors Electrical Apprenticeship Program. Tony was also an avid volunteer at his daughters' elementary school, serving in many PTA, physical education, and arts and science volunteer positions at their school. There was never a game of lunchtime dodgeball that he passed up with the kids at school. Tony's two daughters were always forefront in his heart and mind. He could always be found volunteering and helping out at all of their extracurricular sports activities. Tony was also an avid musician and loved to travel with his family. He loved to wrestle in the pool with his favorite brother-in-law, Scott Thorner of Ohio.

Tony is predeceased by his Mother Martie McCurdy Gimm and is survived by his wife Kimberly Thorner and daughters Riley and Evan Thorner of Carlsbad, CA; his father R. Dale (Lynn) Wiege of Naples, FL; his sister Karen (Craig) Baldwin of Illinois, his brother Chris (Erin) Wiege of Minneapolis, MN and his Stepdad Patrick Gimm of Davenport, IA. He is survived by many nieces and nephews including his nephew Luke Wiege, nieces Emily and Gracie Baldwin, and his nephews Jameson and Murphy Maynes, the latter of which he was the Godfather for. Tony is survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins across the United States