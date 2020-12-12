Menu
Anthony Carl "Tony" Wiege
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020

Anthony "Tony" Carl Wiege

March 2, 1971-December 9, 2020

Anthony (Tony) Carl Wiege (49) of Carlsbad, California passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2020. "Celebrations of Life" will be held in both Iowa and California in the Spring of 2021 once the current pandemic allows such celebrations safely.

Tony was born in 1971 in Bettendorf, Iowa to parents Robert Dale Wiege and the late Martie Eva McCurdy Gimm. Tony graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1988, followed by active duty military service in the United States Navy from 1989 to 1994 and Naval Reserves from 1994 to 1997, both with honorable discharges. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the National Reserves Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal during his service in the US Navy.

Tony married Kimberly Thorner in 1994 and together they had two beautiful girls, Julia "Riley" Thorner and Kimberly "Evan" Thorner, all of Carlsbad, California. Anthony was a lifelong Electrician, graduating at the top of his class and receiving congressional honors for his top of class scholastic achievement in the Associated Builders and Contractors Electrical Apprenticeship Program. Tony was also an avid volunteer at his daughters' elementary school, serving in many PTA, physical education, and arts and science volunteer positions at their school. There was never a game of lunchtime dodgeball that he passed up with the kids at school. Tony's two daughters were always forefront in his heart and mind. He could always be found volunteering and helping out at all of their extracurricular sports activities. Tony was also an avid musician and loved to travel with his family. He loved to wrestle in the pool with his favorite brother-in-law, Scott Thorner of Ohio.

Tony is predeceased by his Mother Martie McCurdy Gimm and is survived by his wife Kimberly Thorner and daughters Riley and Evan Thorner of Carlsbad, CA; his father R. Dale (Lynn) Wiege of Naples, FL; his sister Karen (Craig) Baldwin of Illinois, his brother Chris (Erin) Wiege of Minneapolis, MN and his Stepdad Patrick Gimm of Davenport, IA. He is survived by many nieces and nephews including his nephew Luke Wiege, nieces Emily and Gracie Baldwin, and his nephews Jameson and Murphy Maynes, the latter of which he was the Godfather for. Tony is survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins across the United States


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 12, 2020.
To Dale, Karen, Chris and all of Tony's family. That smile didn't change much over the years. Heartfelt sympathy for your loss. May fond memories carry you through this time of sorrow.
Kathy
February 22, 2021
I miss you & your humor & smile. Thank you for being a friend
January 1, 2021
RIP Mr. Wiege I never knew you. But thank you for your military service in the great USA Navy in active and reserve service. My condolences to the Wiege family for your loss. JD Armed forces of USA NCO (Ret.) Carlsbad Texas - Sanatorium Texas USA !
Joe DeHoyos
December 24, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and love up May he Rest In Peace
Michelle Shaffer
December 19, 2020
May you rest easy. No matter what happened, my dad was incredibly strong and had a willpower that I had never seen before. He had the most amazing taste and range in music that opened up my eyes and possibilities. Thank you for being there to play video games with me, to make hard times easier, and to mend. I love you and miss you.
Evan Thorner
December 17, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the Weige and Gimm families. What a committed family man and so dedicated to his profession. We´re sorry.
Sue and Pat Broderick
December 12, 2020
Sad to hear of Tony´s passing. I´m a longtime friend of Marties and knew Tony as a child not in recent years tho. Cherish the memories of happy times . He´s joined Martie in heaven. It´s apparent that he was a kind man.
Patty Johnson
December 12, 2020
Praying that your path to heaven is paved with peace and comfort. God speed to you Tony.
Chris Wiege
Family
December 12, 2020
