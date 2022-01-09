Menu
Ara L. Corrigan
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Ara L. Corrigan

December 1, 1933-January 6, 2022

DAVENPORT-Ara L. Corrigan, 88, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society. Per his wishes, cremation will take place with inurnment to be held in Plattville, IL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Ara was born December 1, 1933, to Lee and Bernice (Corbin) Corrigan in Elwood, IL. He graduated from Yorkville Illinois High School in 1951. Ara proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Caterpillar for over 50 years until retirement. Ara was known as a talented artist, writer, and avid skier. On August 30, 2017, he was united in marriage to Joan Keel.

Ara will be missed by his wife, Joan, of Davenport; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Corrigan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elizabeth (Ellis) Jones; and two brothers, William (Jo) Corrigan and Earl Corrigan.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
Ara always shared his wit and art talent with me at CAT. We also shared a knack for curiosity about how things worked and fixing electrical stuff. I have memories of his bright green Irish ties during St Patrick celebrations. We had great DILBERT (engineering cartoon) times. Ara, Rest In Peace. Joan, Peace Be With You.
Joshua Zulu
Work
January 15, 2022
George and I wish to extend our condolences to you Joan, George and Bonnie Witt (#24)
Bonnie Witt
Other
January 10, 2022
Ive known Joan and Ara for over 25 years. Ara never quite knew how to take me, with my bad puns and jokes, but I knew Id get some sort of smile or laugh out of him. My deepest sympathies to Joan.
Karen Doolittle
Friend
January 10, 2022
