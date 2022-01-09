Ara L. Corrigan

December 1, 1933-January 6, 2022

DAVENPORT-Ara L. Corrigan, 88, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society. Per his wishes, cremation will take place with inurnment to be held in Plattville, IL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Ara was born December 1, 1933, to Lee and Bernice (Corbin) Corrigan in Elwood, IL. He graduated from Yorkville Illinois High School in 1951. Ara proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Caterpillar for over 50 years until retirement. Ara was known as a talented artist, writer, and avid skier. On August 30, 2017, he was united in marriage to Joan Keel.

Ara will be missed by his wife, Joan, of Davenport; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Corrigan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elizabeth (Ellis) Jones; and two brothers, William (Jo) Corrigan and Earl Corrigan.