Archie Ryan Britcher

April 23, 1993-February 26, 2022

Archie Ryan Britcher, 28, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 26, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held at the American Legion Hall, 702 W. 35th St, Davenport, from 1-5pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, on what would have been his 29th birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund to be established for his girls.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, assisted the family.

Archie was born April 23, 1993, in Davenport, the son of Steven and Connie (McCleary) Britcher. He graduated from North Scott High School in 2011. He attended Scott Community College for Culinary Arts and applied those skills at Crow Valley Country Club and at home. He had also worked in customer service and sales where he received numerous awards as top salesperson. He was currently working towards getting his real estate license.

Archie is a loving dad, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. His three daughters are his pride and joy. They always kept each other smiling and laughing. He is kind, caring, fun-spirited and truly one of a kind. There is only one Archie!

His soulmate and love of his life was Brooke Neff. They enjoyed activities with all four of their children: Brooke's son Paxton, and Archie's daughters Serenity, Maiah, and Sophia.

He also loved all sports, video games, traveling, and spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his mother Connie Britcher, daughters Serenity, Maiah, and Sophia; sister Katie Britcher; grandmother Mary McCleary; Aunt Judy (Ken) Jones; Uncle Monty (Peggy) McCleary, Aunt TJ (David) Petersen, all from Davenport; and many cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents Kenneth McCleary and Henry and Betty Britcher, and his fiancée Brooke Neff.

