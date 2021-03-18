Ardith Tinnes Derby

November 20, 1916-March 15, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Ardith Tinnes Derby, 104, of Davenport will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Faith Church of Christ Davenport. There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. preceding the funeral and a reception will follow. Interment will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Mrs. Derby passed away at her home on March 15.

Ardith Derby was born in Tallyrand, Iowa to Grace and Zeno Tinnes November 20, 1916. She grew up on a farm and was baptized and confirmed at Valley Evangelical Church. She attended Washington High School and graduated in the Class of 1936 after earning her teaching certificate. For four years she taught pupils ages four to sixteen in a one-room-school- house. On April 24, 1939, she married Lloyd Marsh Derby in her family home in Valley, Iowa. They lived on a farm until moving to Davenport in 1941.

In Davenport she worked at the White Market and Woolworths until World War II when her husband joined the Seabees. Doing her part in the war effort, she served as a "Rosie the Riveter" inspecting tanks at the Government Tank Arsenal. After the war she went to work at Peterson, Harned Von Maur advancing to jewelry buyer and enjoying flying to New York on buying trips and even taking in Broadway shows. She retired after 38 years holding membership 06 in the Peterson's Family Credit Union.

Mrs. Derby enjoyed travel. And she and her husband took trips to all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Mexico; the Iberian Countries; and Tangiers, Africa. For many years they spent winters in Apache Junction, Arizona where they bought property. Yearly summer fishing trips to Leach Lake with two nieces and other family members was always special.

Other interests included square dancing, crafts, reading, and doing the daily crossword (in ink.) She had a great sense of humor and was really fun to be with. Although she would never say it, or even think it, she was special!

She is survived by her 107 ½ sister Harriet Harley, several nieces, nephews and grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and a baby sister and brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.