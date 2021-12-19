Menu
Aricka L. Strayer
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Aricka L. Strayer

June 7, 1970-December 15, 2021

Aricka L. Strayer, 51, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Trinity Unity Point Bettendorf. Visitation will be 5pm to 7pm Monday December 20, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary. The funeral service will be 2:00pm Tuesday in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family and online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Aricka was born June 7, 1970 in Davenport, IA to Orville (Butch) & Pamela (Baner) Griebel. She was united in marriage to Randy Strayer on September 1, 1990 in Davenport. She had been employed at Cost Cutters, Tuesday Mornings and Executive Security at different times over the years while being a stay at home mom. Aricka enjoyed card playing, music, her animals, gaming with her son, watching B-Flick movies, and reading her romance novels.

Survivors include her husband Randy Strayer, Davenport; son Cory Strayer (Demonica Thomas), Davenport; daughter Crystal (Ryan) Mastin, Davenport; grandson Greyson Strayer; Sister Amanda (Lee) Seaman, Colona, IL; Brother Todd (Christine) Griebel, Coweta, OK; and several nieces & nephews

Aricka was preceded in death her parents and a sister Angie Griebel.


Published by Quad-City Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
