Arlene Lucille Darnell
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA

Arlene Lucille Darnell

August 28, 1932-September 25, 2021

DURANT-Arlene Lucille Darnell, age 89, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at High Shoals Heatlth & Rehabilitation Center, Bishop, Georgia. Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bentley Funeral Home, with a visitation held from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Arlene was born in rural Durant, Iowa on August 28, 1932, the daughter of Willhelm and Clara (Wendel) Heinrich. She married Omer "Butch" Darnell on May 27, 1956 in New Era, Iowa. He died on August 23, 1997.

Arlene worked at AT&T as a Supervisor and Instructor of Operations for twenty-eight years. She also worked at J.C. Penney, retiring after fifteen years. Arlene was known for her constant smile and positive attitude, even in the face of adversity. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Arlene is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, John (Joyce) Darnell of Monroe, Georgia; three grandsons, Warren Darnell, John Darnell and Justin Lee (Alison) Darnell; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lois Heinrich and Ramah Heinrich; and several nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Dawn, in 1994; her son, Dale, in 1981; step-son, Robert Darnell; six brothers, Gus, Willie, Carl, Donald, John and Dick Heinrich; and one sister, Dorothy Garrison and one sister-in-law, Marilyn Heinrich.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Sep
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Sep
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending comfort and prayers to the family.
Loretta Siebke
Teacher
September 30, 2021
John, Warren and family! I just heard of Arlenes passing late last night. Thinking of you and all of your family at this time. Arlene you was like a second mom to me growing up! I am so sorry for your loss!
Kevin Kahl
September 30, 2021
My condolences to Arlene's family. I will always remember her dearly from our days together at Penney's & outings. Rest in God's arms Arlene.
Karen Muetzel
Friend
September 29, 2021
Aunt Arlene, you will always be in my heart and mind. The reunion with your family in Heaven is a great comfort to me. Say hello for me!!!
Michael Heinrich
September 28, 2021
Arlene was someone special, greatly loved by our entire family. Rest in peace dear sister.
Lois Heinrich
Family
September 28, 2021
