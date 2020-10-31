Arlene Feller

April 27, 1930-October 28, 2020

PRESTON-Arlene Feller, age 90, of Preston, IA, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Big Meadows Nursing Home, in Savanna, IL. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Preston. Visitation will take place that morning from 9:30am to 11am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Arlene's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Arlene was born April 27, 1930, in Andrew, IA, the daughter of Loyal and Myrtle (Keeney) Miller. She graduated from Andrew High School with the class of 1947, and on June 28, 1949, Arlene married Milo Feller. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before Milo's passing.

Arlene worked at the Meinertz Creamery, in Preston in her younger years, before settling into the role she was born to play; that of a mother and caregiver for all those she loved. She made it her mission in life to take care of her family. One of her favorite ways to show her love was in the kitchen. She always made sure there was a hot meal for both dinner and supper, and she spent countless hours baking and canning. She'd make homemade pies, jellies, and jams, and canned beef and vegetables.

In short, Arlene was the best mother and grandmother imaginable. But it wasn't just her family who was graced by her existence. She spread joy to many in the community, prompting people to constantly say to her children, "your mom is a saint!" You could count on Arlene to always greet you with a smile and a wave. When she found a little time for herself, Arlene was fond of watching the Golden Girls, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Wheel of Fortune, and completing word search puzzles.

Arlene will be dearly missed by her two sons, James (Gail) Feller of Preston, IA and Jeff (Linda) Feller of Bettendorf, IA; son-in-law Mardell Steines of Springbook, IA; two daughters, Brenda (Jo) Feller of Savanna, IL and Betty (Rick) Petersen of Preston, IA; daughter-in-law Carol Bowen of Bellevue, IA; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents Loyal and Myrtle, husband Milo, brother Donald, sister Eleanor, son Brian, and daughter Janet.