Arlyn H. Meier

December 5, 1929-December 10, 2020

WHEATLAND-Arlyn H. Meier, age 91 of Wheatland, passed away on Thursday December 10, 2020 at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday December 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden with Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery with military rites.

Arlyn was born on December 5, 1929 on the family farm near Wheatland, Iowa to Herman and Auguste (Licht) Meier. He was baptized at home on December 22, 1929 and confirmed on April 8, 1943 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden. Arlyn attended Endorf Country School and Trinity Lutheran School. He farmed with his dad until December 1952 when he entered the Army and was stationed in Korea as infantry and the M.P. Arlyn helped build quonset huts and served near the 38th Parallel. After his discharge, he returned to the family farm where he raised Purebred Poland China hogs, sheep and cattle. Arlyn continued farming and was recognized in 2017 at the Iowa State Fair as a Century Farm Family. He was a member of and held various offices in the American Legion and Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden. Arlyn had been a resident of the Clarence Nursing Home since June 2017.

He is survived by his nieces and nephew Justine (Darrell) Beaver; Reatha Hack; Claire Hack; and Robyn (Sammi) Scott; great nieces and nephews Brett Beaver; Carrie (John) Jaeger; Casey (Courtney) Hack; Heather Scott; and Heidi (Jake) Christy and their children.

Arlyn was preceded in death by his parents; brother and wife Emil and Wilma Meier; and sister and husband Walter and Evelyn Hack.

Memorials may be sent to Claire at 900 McKinley Ave Lowden, IA 52255.

Memorials may be sent to Claire at 900 McKinley Ave Lowden, IA 52255.