Arno H. Hilbert
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA

Arno H. Hilbert

March 30, 1921-March 7, 2021

DAVENPORT-Arno H. Hilbert, 99, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on March 7, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 4pm at Cunnick Collins Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 2pm with a Masonic service at 3:30pm. Military honors will be performed following the service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Arn's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the First Presbyterian Church, Davenport, Iowa.

Arn was born on March 30, 1921 to Adolf and Elfrieda Hilbert in Davenport, Iowa. At the age of 16, Arn enrolled at the Tri City Barber College. He opened his own barbershop in Davenport and operated it for over 60 years. He was known for his involvement in NorthWest business community, and was recognized with a lifetime achievement award in 1996.

Arn was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and served all across Europe. He was made his company's barber after his commander found out that he was barber before joining the military. Arn married Dorothy Border on February 17, 1946 at the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, Iowa. They were married for almost 65 years before she passed away in 2011. He was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Fraternal Lodge #221 (Mohassan Grotto), KAABA Shrine, Scottish Rite, Order of the Moose, and American Legion Post #26.

He is survived by his sons Greg (Heidi) Hilbert and Terry Hilbert, grandchildren Chris (Sarah) and Amanda (Drew) Smith; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister Alta.

The family would like to thank the staff at Senior Star for the special care given to Arn.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his full obituary at www.cunnick-collins.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St., Davenport, IA
Mar
13
Service
3:30p.m.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St., Davenport, IA
Mar
13
Service
4:00p.m.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St., Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terry and Family- Sorry to have missed the visitation and service. Just wanted you to know our sympathy goes out to you. Always enjoyed seeing Arn at Village Inn after Sunday services. May he Rest In Peace!
Jim Tiedje
March 14, 2021
We are so sorry for your families loss. Arn and Dot were wonderful friends to my parents Warren and Betty Border. They took so many trips together and enjoyed lots of different activities. After my mom passed Arn would come to Palmer Hills and the Fountains to continue cutting Dad´s hair. What a great friend. May you find comfort in the lovely memories you shared with him. Wendy and Terry Skahill
Wendy Border Skahill
March 11, 2021
My sincere condolences to Terry and the entire Hilbert family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Greg Hahn
March 10, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. What a long and wonderful life he lead.
Scott Oyen
March 10, 2021
