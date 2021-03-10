Arno H. Hilbert

March 30, 1921-March 7, 2021

DAVENPORT-Arno H. Hilbert, 99, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on March 7, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 4pm at Cunnick Collins Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 2pm with a Masonic service at 3:30pm. Military honors will be performed following the service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Arn's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the First Presbyterian Church, Davenport, Iowa.

Arn was born on March 30, 1921 to Adolf and Elfrieda Hilbert in Davenport, Iowa. At the age of 16, Arn enrolled at the Tri City Barber College. He opened his own barbershop in Davenport and operated it for over 60 years. He was known for his involvement in NorthWest business community, and was recognized with a lifetime achievement award in 1996.

Arn was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II and served all across Europe. He was made his company's barber after his commander found out that he was barber before joining the military. Arn married Dorothy Border on February 17, 1946 at the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, Iowa. They were married for almost 65 years before she passed away in 2011. He was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Masonic Fraternal Lodge #221 (Mohassan Grotto), KAABA Shrine, Scottish Rite, Order of the Moose, and American Legion Post #26.

He is survived by his sons Greg (Heidi) Hilbert and Terry Hilbert, grandchildren Chris (Sarah) and Amanda (Drew) Smith; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister Alta.

The family would like to thank the staff at Senior Star for the special care given to Arn.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting his full obituary at www.cunnick-collins.com.