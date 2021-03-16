Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arnold J. Randone
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Arnold J. Randone

October 25, 1928-March 13, 2021

DAVENPORT-Arnold J. Randone, 92, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Private family services will be held at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with burial at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Arnold was born October 25, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Joseph and Sarah (Arceri) Randone. Arnold served his country in the United States Navy from 1950 – 1954. He married Virginia Marks, January 20, 1951. They recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Arnold began working at Wagner's Printers for the Wagner Family at the age of 13 as a messenger and continued until his retirement after 50 years, working his way to Vice President of Operations.

Anyone who knew Arnold, knew his wife and family were his greatest treasures. His Sunday morning breakfasts, the best bear hugs, and his overwhelming love and happiness in seeing his children and grandchildren succeed brought him the greatest joy. In his earlier years, he found peace in fishing, including many trips to "the pond" in Eldora; going out to his well-tended garden, that he meticulously mapped out and designed the previous winter, starting his plants from seed with hopes of providing the best outcome! He enjoyed the simple things in life, such as sitting outside and visiting with those who may stop by, the birds, and watching his beloved Chicago Cubs, Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes. His canine best friend, Baxter, will be anxiously waiting for his master to return to him.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Virginia; children, Susan Stahr of Denver, Colorado, Becky (Philippe) Henley of Eldridge, Michael (Terrie) Randone, Lisa (Eric) Baldwin, and Karen (Joel) Slaby, all of Davenport; sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with two on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Anthony Randone.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Worked for 15 years at Wagner's Printers. Arnie was always helpful and cared about the employees and valued their opinions. I'm sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Stephens Deb
March 21, 2021
Paul Rogers
March 16, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the passing of our former long time neighbor. For 24 years we lived side by side on North Concord Ave. Our family never could quite decide to call him Randy or Arnie, and Ginny. They were the throwback neighbors of my youth when there was no problem leaving your kids with them for short periods of time. Then we decided to build an in-ground pool and the construction equipment had to get in on part of their property, they had no problems with that. It is unfortunate that since we both opted to move to condominiums they in 2001, and us in 2002 that we have not had much communication with them. Arnie was the best.
Dennis & Nancy Duvall
March 16, 2021
In the mid 70s we lived next door to the Randones. Arnold and the whole family were always welcoming, friendly and helpful in any need. Terri has passed but she loved the entire family. May he Rest In Peace.
Don Moeller
March 16, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the Randone Family. I will miss his smiling face!
Judy Kauffman
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Arnie has passed away. My sympathy and prayers to Virginia, and all of his family. I had the pleasure of working with Arnie at Wagners for many years, I learned a lot from him. He was very patient in teaching new employees the art of printing. He was truly a great sports fan. He took my money most of the time when I bet against the Ia. Hawkeyes. I could never get enough points from him when betting on football games. I will truly miss you Arnie.
Tony J Hoenig
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results