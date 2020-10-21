Menu
Arthur Carkhuff
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Arthur (Bud) Carkhuff

January 19, 1952-October 16, 2020

Arthur (Bud) Carkhuff died Friday, October 16, 2020 with his immediate family by his side.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 24th, 2020 via video streaming. Please contact family directly to get further details.

Arthur is survived by his wife Karen, mother Emily , two children, seven grandchildren, and six siblings. He is preceded in death by his father, Art Carkhuff Jr. and daughter Brandi Evans.

Bud was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness and actively participated in the volunteer ministry for over 50 years. He enjoyed playing music and cards with his family and friends.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
