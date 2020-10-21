Arthur (Bud) Carkhuff

January 19, 1952-October 16, 2020

Arthur (Bud) Carkhuff died Friday, October 16, 2020 with his immediate family by his side.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, October 24th, 2020 via video streaming. Please contact family directly to get further details.

Arthur is survived by his wife Karen, mother Emily , two children, seven grandchildren, and six siblings. He is preceded in death by his father, Art Carkhuff Jr. and daughter Brandi Evans.

Bud was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness and actively participated in the volunteer ministry for over 50 years. He enjoyed playing music and cards with his family and friends.