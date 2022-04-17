Arthur DeClerck

December 10, 1936-April 15, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Arthur O. DeClerck, 85, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 5-7pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association or American Diabetes Association.

Arthur was born December 10, 1936 in Moline, the son of Archie and Rachel (Hauman) DeClerck. He married Mildred Dare on April 28, 1956 in Rock Island.

Arthur was a 1954 Rock Island High School graduate. He retired from Alcoa on December 31, 1998.

Arthur enjoyed bowling in many different leagues in the Quad Cities, St. Louis Cardinals, traveling and loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Millie; children, Skip (Julie) DeClerck, Marion, IA and Cheryl (Craig) Feldner, Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Joshua (Brandie) DeClerck, Jane DeClerck, Megan DeClerck and Sarah (Will) Earthman; 3 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Carol (Otto) Denny, Port Byron and brother, Augie Calsyn, East Moline. He was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Lopez.

