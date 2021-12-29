Menu
Arthur Edward "Art" Goodman
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Arthur "Art" Edward Goodman

December 24, 2021

LESLIE-Arthur "Art" Edward Goodman of Leslie, MO passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Goodman; five sons: Gary Vance, Paul Schlueter and wife Tiffany, Brady Schlueter and wife Amy, Derek Schlueter and wife Amanda, and Robbie Schlueter and wife Heather; four daughters: Sandra and Randy Bertling, Kathi Dean and husband Jim, Kandi McClenahan and husband Tom, and Billi Huff; two sisters; Joyce Byers and husband Bill, and Debbie Barnes and husband Jim; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation for 80-year-old Art Goodman will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO.

Visitation in Davenport, Iowa will be from 9:30am to 1:30pm Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois.

Memorials in honor of Art Goodman are preferred to the donor's charity of choice.

The Goodman Family is served by Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, Missouri and Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport, Iowa.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.oltmannfuneralhome.com or www.hmdfuneralhome.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
