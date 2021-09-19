Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arthur R. Petersen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA

Arthur R. Petersen

December 3, 1941-September 17, 2021

NEW LIBERTY–Arthur R. Petersen, age 79 of New Liberty, passed away on Friday September 17, 2021 at Cedar Manor in Tipton. Memorial services will be held on Friday September 24 at 2:00 P.M at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Burial will follow in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at the funeral home.

Arthur was born on December 3, 1941 in Scott County to Arthur George and Wilma (Eserhaut) Petersen.

Arthur graduated from Wheatland High School in 1960. That year he made the game winning basket in the championship game of the state tournament for his team that was led by Coach Sendeck. Arthur was an avid Cardinals & Hawkeye fan and enjoyed playing cards & accordion.

He is survived by his sister Arlene Geer of New Liberty and special cousins Wayne Eserhaut & Steve (Kathy) Martin.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Verna Gene & Martha.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
311 5th Ave PO Box 280, Clarence, IA
Sep
24
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
311 5th Ave PO Box 280, Clarence, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home - Clarence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.