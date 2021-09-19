Arthur R. Petersen

December 3, 1941-September 17, 2021

NEW LIBERTY–Arthur R. Petersen, age 79 of New Liberty, passed away on Friday September 17, 2021 at Cedar Manor in Tipton. Memorial services will be held on Friday September 24 at 2:00 P.M at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Burial will follow in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at the funeral home.

Arthur was born on December 3, 1941 in Scott County to Arthur George and Wilma (Eserhaut) Petersen.

Arthur graduated from Wheatland High School in 1960. That year he made the game winning basket in the championship game of the state tournament for his team that was led by Coach Sendeck. Arthur was an avid Cardinals & Hawkeye fan and enjoyed playing cards & accordion.

He is survived by his sister Arlene Geer of New Liberty and special cousins Wayne Eserhaut & Steve (Kathy) Martin.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Verna Gene & Martha.

