Arthur "Art" Ambrose Tatoian

July 11, 1930-June 8, 2021

Arthur "Art" Ambrose Tatoian, 90, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, United States Marine Corps veteran, friend and life-long resident of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021.

He was born on July 11, 1930 and was the son of Armenian Genocide survivors Manoog and Aghavni (Barclosian) Tatoian.

At the young age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was proud to have survived one of the fiercest battles in American military history – the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea during the Korean War. Sergeant Tatoian received numerous commendations for his valor and was most proud to be a member of the Marine Corps "Frozen Chosin," - men and women who survived insurmountable odds against the enemy and fierce weather conditions.

On September 20, 1952 he was united in marriage with Elsie Vosgerichian. Their love story began while Art was serving in the Marine Corps when one of his fellow Marines suggested he write to an "Armenian girl" in Binghamton, New York. After exchanging numerous letters to one another while he was serving, they met in person in Hopewell, Virginia once he was discharged and went on to enjoy a 59-year marriage.

After working 33 years for Alcoa, Art retired in 1983. He was an avid (and at times frustrated!) fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers as well as many other sports teams that he could watch in person or on television. He was named Bettendorf High School's Fan of the Year in 1985 for his unwavering support of Bettendorf's athletic teams.

Art was an extraordinarily proud Armenian and talked often about the Armenian Genocide of 1915. He believed that the world revolved around Armenian culture, food, history, survival and music. A perfect evening was spent with his family, eating Elsie's Armenian food, listening to Armenian music and watching the Cardinals or Packers on television. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the shining stars in Art's life.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Denise of Bettendorf; his son, Mike (Tammy) Tatoian of Middletown, Delaware; his grandchildren, Nick Tatoian, Zach Tatoian, and Natasha (Brandon) Durk; his great-grandchildren, Harper, Penelope and Ambrose Durk; his extended Armenian family, the "Hy-Vee Mafia" led by his close friend Paul Castro and so many other long-time friends who were all blessed to know Art.

Art was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elsie, his parents and his brother, Murad.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their care and compassion shown to Art during his brief stay. An additional thank-you to Dr. Alexander Locascio and staff for their years of extraordinary care.

