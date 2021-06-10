Menu
Arthur Ambrose "Art" Tatoian
Bettendorf High School
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Arthur "Art" Ambrose Tatoian

July 11, 1930-June 8, 2021

Arthur "Art" Ambrose Tatoian, 90, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, United States Marine Corps veteran, friend and life-long resident of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted.

He was born on July 11, 1930 and was the son of Armenian Genocide survivors Manoog and Aghavni (Barclosian) Tatoian.

At the young age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was proud to have survived one of the fiercest battles in American military history – the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea during the Korean War. Sergeant Tatoian received numerous commendations for his valor and was most proud to be a member of the Marine Corps "Frozen Chosin," - men and women who survived insurmountable odds against the enemy and fierce weather conditions.

On September 20, 1952 he was united in marriage with Elsie Vosgerichian. Their love story began while Art was serving in the Marine Corps when one of his fellow Marines suggested he write to an "Armenian girl" in Binghamton, New York. After exchanging numerous letters to one another while he was serving, they met in person in Hopewell, Virginia once he was discharged and went on to enjoy a 59-year marriage.

After working 33 years for Alcoa, Art retired in 1983. He was an avid (and at times frustrated!) fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers as well as many other sports teams that he could watch in person or on television. He was named Bettendorf High School's Fan of the Year in 1985 for his unwavering support of Bettendorf's athletic teams.

Art was an extraordinarily proud Armenian and talked often about the Armenian Genocide of 1915. He believed that the world revolved around Armenian culture, food, history, survival and music. A perfect evening was spent with his family, eating Elsie's Armenian food, listening to Armenian music and watching the Cardinals or Packers on television. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the shining stars in Art's life.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Denise of Bettendorf; his son, Mike (Tammy) Tatoian of Middletown, Delaware; his grandchildren, Nick Tatoian, Zach Tatoian, and Natasha (Brandon) Durk; his great-grandchildren, Harper, Penelope and Ambrose Durk; his extended Armenian family, the "Hy-Vee Mafia" led by his close friend Paul Castro and so many other long-time friends who were all blessed to know Art.

Art was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elsie, his parents and his brother, Murad.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their care and compassion shown to Art during his brief stay. An additional thank-you to Dr. Alexander Locascio and staff for their years of extraordinary care.

Contributions in Art's memory can be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa or to St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in Granite City, Illinois.

Online condolences may be shared with Art's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 10, 2021.
Jun
11
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Jun
11
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
7 Entries
My sincere condolences....my father and yours watched many Bulldog games together. His life story should be an inspiration to all that knew him and those that in the future will learn of his amazing American success story. G-d Bless...Semper Fi
Jeff a Weindruch
June 11, 2021
Dear Denise and Mike I am deeply saddened to learn of your dad Art's passing. Although for decades I have lived away from the Quad Cities, I am grateful that I was able to see him and your mom a few times over the years. Your dad and I were childhood friends. He was an especially good, kind and gentle person and you are so lucky to have had such a father. I know he was extremely proud of you. As the Armenians say, "may you be comforted by the Holy Spirit" and may God bless his soul. Helen
Helen Dadaian Parnagian
Friend
June 10, 2021
Denise, Mike and families, I was saddened to read of your father's passing. He will be missed by the many many friends who had the privilege to know him! Know that I will be thinking of you during this difficult time.
Rita Lowry
Friend
June 10, 2021
Denise (Ms. Tatoian) you and your whole family have my deepest sympathies . I'm happy that I got to meet father the day we ran into each other at Panera Bread and how big his smile was when I told him how wonderful of a daughter he helped create he was a proud papa ! Peace and love always mi Amiga! Joe
Joe Garcia
June 10, 2021
Randy, Sue, and Marta Durk
June 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss... Your parents were both admired by so many! It´s absolutely awesome that he loved both the Cardinals and the Packers.... Those are my teams also and it makes me admire him even more!!! Growing up in the Quad cities was rough with all the Bears and Cubs fans! Again, Denise and Mike, your entire family are in my prayers.
Deb Irvine
Friend
June 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Wishing you strength and comfort through this difficult time.
Tom Kern
June 10, 2021
