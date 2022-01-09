Ava June Irwin Griswold McFarlin

August 23, 1921-January 4, 2022

Ava June Irwin Griswold Mc Farlin died peacefully at her home on January 4, 2022 after living 100 years and 134 days. Because, as she said "you can only live so long and I want to do it my way."

Ava was born on August 23, 1921, at the family home of Ray and Violetta Irwin, in Dubuque, Iowa, greeted by older sister Buena Ruth (Bunny) Irwin Murwin Ryan.

She had a great sense of humor, a sharp tongue, and loved to embellish any truths to her advantage. She often said she was valedictorian of her high school in Dubuque, followed quickly by a shoulder shrug and a "Who knows the truth? Everybody is dead. " Ava's vocation was nursing and she received a diploma from the Jane Lamb Hospital in Clinton, Iowa. Ava put her considerable nursing skills to work for her six children, and many friends and neighbors. You could always count on Ava for being prepared and for giving advice.

A master of organization and a strong believer in the memory-enhancing power of index cards, Ava always planned ahead and was ready for any possible outcome. You could count on her for anything: paper products, cleaning supplies, dishes, and what have you. She not only shared it with you, she provided it to you by the flat

Ava had a tremendous amount of energy all through her life and loved to shop for clothes, collect tchotchkes, entertain her friends and social groups, and had a very independent spirit. She also was a realist and willingly gave up driving on her own at age 96, recognizing that things were changing for her.

Ava married Paul Edward Griswold in Clinton Iowa in 1942 and together raised six children: Paula Toms of Ames, Iowa; Mark (Sue) of San Diego, CA; Ann Shoultz of Riverdale, IA; Gwen (Steve) of Waukee, Iowa; Patrick (Bibi) of Eden Prairie MN. Those 6 children gave Ava 23 grand and 35 great grandchildren and a couple of grand dogs (which she pretended to like but never did). Ava and Paul traveled extensively and were able to live abroad for many years with Paul's employment. Ava enjoyed the companionship and friendship of lifelong friend and neighbor, Teri Stickler.

Later in life, Ava married the Rev. Paul McFarlin and her world travels continued with him. Ava boasted of having been in 25 countries but again, she loved to exaggerate.

She was preceded in death by both husbands and daughter Jill (Dan) Robinson in 1999.

Ava loved to socialize and believed in keeping busy but with a purpose: she was active in the League of Women Voters, a hospice volunteer, and a mental health volunteer and a member of Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. She also believed in physical fitness: she was a long-time member of the Quad City Hiking Club and was an avid swimmer at the local YMCA until the age of 98. She was a voracious reader to her last day and her home was filled with any book in large print.

Ava's family would like to thank Genesis Hospice and the wonderful women of Home Instead: Carla, Deb and Dawn. They were instrumental in keeping her in her home and that was what she wanted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Scott County Bookmobile which came to her driveway every two weeks and made it easier for her to indulge in her love of reading. Donations also may be made to Victory Center Ministries in Clinton, Iowa.

In typical Ava fashion, (she liked to be in control) her body has been cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life later on in the Summer (which of course, she planned) –

Chop chop, Ava; heaven's waiting.