Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
B. Scott Gordon
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021

B Scott (Big Daddy) Gordon

December 4, 1964-October 4, 2021

B Scott "Big Daddy" Gordon passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. There will be no funeral services per his request. He was born Dec. 4, 1964, to parents Bob and Patty Gordon in Aledo, Illinois.

A celebration of life will be held at the R.I. Moose Lodge 190, 4410 9th St., Nov. 6 from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

He was an avid Cubs and Bears sports fans. Please wear your favorite sports-themed clothing.

He graduated from RIHS, Class of 1982. He worked at DADCO, now Nott Co., from 1982-2021. Valued employee.

Bowling was a lifelong passion. He had two 800s, and numerous 300s. He taught his daughter well. Bowling scholarship helped put her through college. He acquired a multitude of lifelong friends through this sport.

Survivors include his wife, Terrie (Hendricks) Gordon; daughter from first marriage to (Sue McAtee Kyle), Ashlee Gordon (best friend Cam Kelly); brothers, Jeff and Mindy, RI, Patrick and Amber, RI; nephews, Ethan Gordon, Garrett Gordon; nieces, Carli Gordon, Lauren Weeks; and beloved fur babies, Lucky and Rosie.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Harley Pearl Gordon, Seaton, Ill., Louis-Fern Balmer, Keithsburg, Ill. Greeted by beloved dog, Buddy.

Family and friends are invited to express condolences and share memories at www.mvcremation.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
R.I. Moose Lodge 190
4410 9th St., IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
RIH big guy. Thanks for always being a great neighbor
Sarah Mincks
October 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results