Barbara Ann Isais

January 23, 1934 - October 24, 2020

Moline - Barbara Ann Isais, 86, East Moline, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA. Family Funeral services will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be from 4-7 PM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, where she was a member.

Barb Garcia was born on January 23, 1934 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Albert and Catherine (Malone) Garcia. She married Ezekiel Isais on January 16, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davenport. She worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and the former Montgomery Elevator, but will be remembered for her in home child care. She enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her group of friends and the breakfasts at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Silvis. Barb was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who loved being with her family and attending all of their activities.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Zeke, children; Stephanie (Russell) Roy, Davenport, Zeke (Tracy) Isais, Gulf Breeze, FL, Christine (Randal) Taets, Waukee, Iowa,and Albert (Dawn) Isais, Kansas City, MO, grandchildren; Douglas, Kathryn, Emily, Jason, Michelle, Taylor, Zachary, Hillary, Abigail, Jacob, Alivia, Sophie, Andrea and Skylar, great grandchildren; Savanah, Alexander, Allison and Landyn and sisters, Alberta Rodriguez, Davenport and Rose Gill, LeClaire, IA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Andrea Jackson, infant daughter, Beth, and siblings, Norma Gomez, Jessie Rasso, Vincent Garcia, George Garcia and Albert Garcia.

