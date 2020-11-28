Menu
Barbara Bekaert

October 22, 1948-November 25, 2020

Barbara Bekaert, 72, of Bettendorf, IA, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Genesis East, Davenport, IA. There will be no services.

Barbara was born October 22, 1948, in Geneseo, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Genevieve (Standaert) Bekaert. She retired from Twin State Chemical, Davenport. She then volunteered at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Volunteering at the blood center had become a passion for her. Her wish was that more people would understand the importance of donating and to follow through and regularly donate.

Among survivors is a special cousin, Pat (Jim) Bond, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
