Barbara Jean Bennett

November 22, 1936-December 9, 2021

Funeral services for Barbara Jean Bennett, 85, of Eldridge, will be 11:00 am on Wednesday at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge. Burial will follow at Pinehill Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Wednesday from 10:00 am to service time at the funeral home.

Barbara passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Barbara Jean Davis was born on November 22, 1936, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Bessie (Flowers) Davis. She married Glen H. Bennett Jr. on August 15, 1959, in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1997. Barbara worked in data entry for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency for 26 years, retiring in 1998. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and watching the Hallmark Channel. Above all, Barbara was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them.

Survivors include her children; Jeanne Bennett of Davenport, Iowa, Julie (Rob) Walker of Eldridge, Iowa, grandchildren; Rachel (Eric), Allison (Nick), Elizabeth (Mike), Jordan, Joshua (Sarah), Nicholas (Ashley), Justin, eight great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law; Gayle Bennett of Eldridge, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son, James Bennett.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to organizations that were near and dear to Barbara.

The family would also like to thank Angel and Chris for the exceptional care they provided to Barbara while she was at home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.