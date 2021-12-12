Menu
Barbara Jean Bennett
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA

Barbara Jean Bennett

November 22, 1936-December 9, 2021

Funeral services for Barbara Jean Bennett, 85, of Eldridge, will be 11:00 am on Wednesday at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge. Burial will follow at Pinehill Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Wednesday from 10:00 am to service time at the funeral home.

Barbara passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Barbara Jean Davis was born on November 22, 1936, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Bessie (Flowers) Davis. She married Glen H. Bennett Jr. on August 15, 1959, in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1997. Barbara worked in data entry for the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency for 26 years, retiring in 1998. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and watching the Hallmark Channel. Above all, Barbara was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them.

Survivors include her children; Jeanne Bennett of Davenport, Iowa, Julie (Rob) Walker of Eldridge, Iowa, grandchildren; Rachel (Eric), Allison (Nick), Elizabeth (Mike), Jordan, Joshua (Sarah), Nicholas (Ashley), Justin, eight great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law; Gayle Bennett of Eldridge, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son, James Bennett.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to organizations that were near and dear to Barbara.

The family would also like to thank Angel and Chris for the exceptional care they provided to Barbara while she was at home.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It has been many years, and I remember Barb as such an enthusiastic person. She had an amazing family who would do anything to help her. I pray for peace to Barb´s family (Julie- you were so good to your mom!) I know that God has taken her pain. Many blessings. -Molly
Molly Parker
December 31, 2021
My deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time. My God's comfort and love fill you with great memories as you mourn your loss. If you need anything please don't hesitate to ask! Chad Guge and family
Chad and Tiffany Guge
Other
December 14, 2021
Appreciate the life of your mother she did indeed raise a fine woman and friend to my daughter Chris Hankes who kept us informed about your mom. Be proud of her like I am she was what mothers are ment to be may she Rest In Peace you are in our prayers
We Deardoff
December 12, 2021
