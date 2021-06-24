Barbara Kathryn Starr Foust

October 15, 1962-June 21, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Barbara Kathryn Starr Foust, 58, of Eldridge, IA passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born on October 15, 1962 in Rome New York. She was the daughter of Laurence and Senta (Decker) Starr. She was a graduate of Sequoya High School in Atlanta, GA. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Franklin University in August of 2020. She loved to cook, spend time with her grandchildren and sit by the water and read. She also liked to try her luck at the slots. She made a lot of good friends while working for North Rock Construction and Orison Holdings, both of Denton, TX.

Those left to honor her memory include her mother, Senta Starr-Holliday, of Denton, TX, husband Dave, stepsons Joshua (Bobbi) and Jason (Stephanie) of Eldridge, IA, her grandchildren, Teylor, Torei, Maverick and Maklynn. Her brothers, Lawrence (Theresa) of Atlanta, GA, Robert (Lea) of Highland Village, TX, sister Monique Deloney of Atlanta, GA., her Uncle Richard (Danielle) of France, her Nieces Stephanie and Lauren, her nephews Bradly and Christopher.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father Laurence and step-father Robert Holliday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made out to the family.

There will be a private celebration of her life at a later date.

