Barbara Britton Hamerlinck

November 11, 1946-April 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Barbara Britton Hamerlinck, 73, of Davenport, Iowa passed away suddenly in Florida on April 4th, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 PM on Sunday July 11th, 2021, at the Davenport Elks Lodge. Please bring memories to share. Masks are requested.

Barb was born in 1946 to John and Helen Britton. After graduating from Assumption High School, she went on to study education at Marycrest College and became a teacher at Garfield School. Barb married her high school sweetheart, Ed Hamerlinck in 1968 and had one daughter, Shara. Shara is married to Doug Hansen of Rock Island, and they have two daughters, Kaiyah (13) and Kinley (7).

Barb dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and educator. Barb was a passionate pageant volunteer, reader, cross stitcher, jewelry maker, baker, and traveler and made wonderful friends everywhere who will miss her greatly.

Barb is predeceased in death by her parents and her brother, Steve. She is survived by her husband, Ed, her daughter, Shara Hansen, and her beautiful granddaughters.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to the Davenport Elks Lodge. If unable to attend, please share your memories and condolences at www.everloved.com.