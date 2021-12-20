Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara A. Hodson - Shaw
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Barbara A. Hodson - Shaw

January 2, 1949-December 19, 2021

Barbara A. Hodson - Shaw, 72, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. The family will greet friends from 10am – 12pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport.

Barbara was born January 2, 1949, in Davenport, a daughter of Harold and Libby (Havel) Hodson. She was united in marriage to Rick Shaw on July 14, 1988. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2020.

Barbara had worked for Brammers, Brach's Candy, the YMCA and retired from the Salvation Army.

She loved animals, especially horses, dogs, and birds, as well as listening to music, dancing, and drawing. She was a very loving and caring person and a believer in Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her siblings Shirley (Verlyn) Keeney, Davenport, Judy (Jeff) Lange, Burlington, WI, Suzanne (Terry) Cummer, Long Grove, Rex (Edelgard) Hodson, LeClaire, IA, Kevin (Rachelle) Hodson, Blue Grass, Dorie (Fred) Hansell, Blue Grass, Lorie (Randy) Weiland, Davenport, Julie Jo (John) Oliger, Davenport; stepchildren Matthew (Lisa) Shaw, Lisha Birch, Chad (Jen) White; special caregivers Jeff (Jackie) Shaw, Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Rick, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Harold, and sister Linda Pearsall.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. So many fond memories growing up.
Nancy Willers
Friend
February 13, 2022
Terry and Sue, We are so sorry to hear of your loss.. Thinking of you and your family during this very difficult time. Hugs
Don and Jody Thiessen
December 21, 2021
I've always cherished the memories of growing up with you. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't have learned the Chicago Bop. You were so good to us girls. I hope you always dance. Rest in peace.
Chrissy Condon
Friend
December 21, 2021
terry ray
December 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
terry j ray
December 21, 2021
Barbie, you will be greatly missed.
Sandra Quinn
Friend
December 20, 2021
R.I.P., Barb. Jesus have mercy please.
The Manley Man, Westend Davenport
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results