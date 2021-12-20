Barbara A. Hodson - Shaw

January 2, 1949-December 19, 2021

Barbara A. Hodson - Shaw, 72, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. The family will greet friends from 10am – 12pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue, Davenport.

Barbara was born January 2, 1949, in Davenport, a daughter of Harold and Libby (Havel) Hodson. She was united in marriage to Rick Shaw on July 14, 1988. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2020.

Barbara had worked for Brammers, Brach's Candy, the YMCA and retired from the Salvation Army.

She loved animals, especially horses, dogs, and birds, as well as listening to music, dancing, and drawing. She was a very loving and caring person and a believer in Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her siblings Shirley (Verlyn) Keeney, Davenport, Judy (Jeff) Lange, Burlington, WI, Suzanne (Terry) Cummer, Long Grove, Rex (Edelgard) Hodson, LeClaire, IA, Kevin (Rachelle) Hodson, Blue Grass, Dorie (Fred) Hansell, Blue Grass, Lorie (Randy) Weiland, Davenport, Julie Jo (John) Oliger, Davenport; stepchildren Matthew (Lisa) Shaw, Lisha Birch, Chad (Jen) White; special caregivers Jeff (Jackie) Shaw, Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Rick, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Harold, and sister Linda Pearsall.

