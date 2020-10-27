Barbara J. Price

November 10, 1933-October 26, 2020

DURANT-Barbara J. Price, age 86, of Durant, IA, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lutheran Living, Muscatine. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Masks are required. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place inDurant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Durant Ambulance or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Barbara was born in Austin, Texas on November 10, 1933, the daughter of Ernest and Gladys (Birnbaum) Kissman. She graduated from Geneseo High School, with the Class of 1952. Barb then attended Beauty School in Moline, Illinois. Barbara married Darrol Price on June 22, 1952 in Geneseo, Illinois. After graduation, she operated Barbs Beauty Shop in Geneseo for several years. Barb served as the first Librarian for Scott County Library System - Durant Branch.

Starting in 1962, Barb and Darrol owned and operated Price Oil Company in Durant, Iowa, until retiring in 1995. Barb volunteered with the Durant Ambulance Association for 25 years. She was also a member of the Durant American Legion Auxiliary and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Barb and her husband, Darrol, enjoyed traveling. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed collecting vintage dolls.

Barb will be dearly missed by her husband, Darrol; one daughter, Mary (Ken) Schlapkohl of Corsicana, Texas; two sons, Russell (Noreen) Price and Stanley (Karen) Price, both of Durant; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Russell Gradert; two brothers, Ernest Kissman, Jr. and David Gradert in infancy; and infant twin sisters, Jean and Jane Gradert.