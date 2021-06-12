Menu
Barbara E. Schroeder
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA

Barbara E. Schroeder

June 10, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Barbara E. Schroeder, 80, of Eldridge passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until service time. Private family burial will be at Hicks Mill Cemetery, Kirkland, Illinois. Memorials may be directed to Shriner's Childrens Hospital or to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's newspaper.


Published by Quad-City Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Chambers Funeral Home
130 N. 2nd St., Eldridge, IA
Jun
13
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Chambers Funeral Home
130 N. 2nd St., Eldridge, IA
Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Louis E Tarver
Friend
June 12, 2021
