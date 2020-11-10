Barbara Vinzant

June 30, 1938-November 6, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Barbara Vinzant, 82, of East Moline, passed Friday, November 6, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

A Celebration visitation of Barbara and her twin sister, Patricia Jahns will be 1-3pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Private inurnment will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Barbara was born June 30, 1938 in Moline, the daughter of Charles and Luvisa (Dalton) Driscoll. She married Kenneth Hall in 1958. She later married Joseph Vinzant on March 22, 1974.

Barbara graduated from Moline High School and was employed at the Industrial Operations Command, Rock Island Arsenal for 25 years retiring from the Inspector General Office in 1996.

Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and grand fur-babies, chatting with her Lunch Bunch girls, keeping in touch with through social media, art, playing games, and watching her "boyfriends'" Rizzo and Bryant play… She was a lifetime CUBS fan! Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had the sweetest kindest heart and all who knew her adored her.

Survivors include her loving husband, Joseph; children, Lori (Dan) Poker, Elgin, IL, Sheri (Patrick) Stohl, Colona, Scott (Amy) Vinzant, Rock Island and Chad (Amy) Vinzant, Moline; grandchildren, Heidi (Austin) Hopkins, Allen (Erin) Seabloom, Anna, Sarah and Grace Vinzant; great-grandson, Chase; niece, Jamie (Lee) Hill and nephew, Mark (Peggy) Kerr. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, Nettie Driscoll, sisters, Jean Kerr, Marilyn Hill, Patricia Jahns, nephews, John S. and Christopher Kerr, Kevin and Corey Jahns and great-niece, Jackie Kerr.

Barbara's family would like to thank Dr. Porubcin, Genesis Illini Campus' nurses and staff and special nurse Cheryl for their loving care and support to Barbara throughout her illness.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com