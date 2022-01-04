Menu
Barbara Jean Wood
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Barbara Jean Wood

July 30, 1937-January 2, 2022

Barbara Jean Wood, 84, of Davenport, IA, went home Sunday, January 2, 2022, to be with her beloved husband, Bill. Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, from 10-12 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, followed by funeral service at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born July 30, 1937 to Cecil and Alice (Stevens) Norman in Centerville, IA.

Survivors are 4 daughters, 2 sisters, brother, 9 grandchildren, and one great-grandson on the way.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jan. 4, 2022.
