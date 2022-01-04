Barbara Jean Wood

July 30, 1937-January 2, 2022

Barbara Jean Wood, 84, of Davenport, IA, went home Sunday, January 2, 2022, to be with her beloved husband, Bill. Visitation will be held Friday, January 7, from 10-12 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, followed by funeral service at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born July 30, 1937 to Cecil and Alice (Stevens) Norman in Centerville, IA.

Survivors are 4 daughters, 2 sisters, brother, 9 grandchildren, and one great-grandson on the way.