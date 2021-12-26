Menu
Barbara Jean Zahniser
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Barbara Jean Zahniser

July 23, 1954-December 22, 2021

Barbara Jean Zahniser, 67, Davenport, formerly of Greenville, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Ridgecrest Village Davenport. Cremation will be done with private services and burial in Willow View Cemetery Dayton, OH. Memorials in her name may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Barbara was born July 23, 1954 in Dayton, OH to John & Eileen (Landis) Zahniser. She had taught at Anthony Wayne School Greenville, OH for 25 plus years prior to her retirement. She was a member of East Dayton Church of the Brethren and loved music, playing the piano and singing. She also enjoyed crafting and quilting.

Survivors include a brother James (Cindi) Zahniser, Davenport; niece Kristi (Donnie) Robinson, Davenport; Nephew Benjamin (Christina) Zahniser, Davenport; 1 great niece & 3 great Nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
