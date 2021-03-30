Menu
Beatrice J. Carter
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Beatrice J. Carter

July 23, 1931-March 27, 2021

PRINCETON-Beatrice J. Carter, 89, a resident of rural Princeton, Iowa died on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her beloved family.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. She will be laid to rest at McCausland Cemetery in McCausland, Iowa. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing encouraged for those wishing to attend her services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She was born on July 23, 1931 in Eldridge, Missouri, the daughter of Lem and Vina (Stidhams) Wilson. On December 12, 1950, she was united in marriage to Lawrence M. Carter in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2013.

Beatrice was a devoted wife, mom & grandma and along with her husband, farmed in rural Princeton for many years.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Pam (Steve) Whitcomb of Durand, Illinois, Linda (Rick) Paget of Bettendorf and Charles (Jodi) Carter of Princeton; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Mar
31
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, IA
Allen and Jessi Peters
March 30, 2021
Some of my best memories as a teenager was to live with them as they taught me about life while I helped them to manage their farm.
Jerry Suiter
March 30, 2021
Jenny Beck
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results