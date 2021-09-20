Beatrice "Bea" I. Grobe

October 18, 1932-September 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Beatrice "Bea" I. Grobe, 88, of Davenport, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at Manor Care, Utica Ridge. Private family services will take place. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Bea was born in Fremont, OH on October 18, 1932. She was the daughter of Cletus and Flossie (Bardus) Bundschuh. She had worked for many years as a Property Book Manager for the Rock Island Arsenal prior to retiring on April 1, 1995.

She enjoyed bowling, knitting and going to country music fanfares where she met many celebrities. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her smile would light up the room when they visited. She was a member of NARFE, AARP and former Women of the Moose.

Those left to celebrate her life include her daughters: Denise Palos, San Tan Valley, AZ and Lynn Burmeister, Davenport, grandchildren: Bryan Scott, Derek (Kersten) and Danielle Burmeister and Jason, Thomas and Stacy Palos; great grandchildren: Jackson Schickling-Palos and Zaeden, Reiner and Connor Burmeister and numerous nieces and nephews. Her parents, two brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.