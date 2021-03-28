Ben Hopkins

March 26, 2021

BRINKLEY, AR-Ben Hopkins passed away Friday from complications with a short-term illness. Ben was enjoying his retirement years at a family home in Brinkley, Arkansas. He is survived by his daughters, Jennie and Jessi Hopkins (Josh), whom he raised with his wife of 38 years, Sherry Hopkins; granddaughters Tinnley and Tessa; parents Donnie and Carolyne Hopkins; siblings Jeff Hopkins, Laurie Hopkins-Gothard (Steve), Diana Hopkins-Fittro (Troy), Gene White (Julie), Cayce Norris (Lori), and Mark Norris; and Janet Gray, Steve Gray, Blane Barton, Nicole Martin (Patrick), Kathy Minter (Davis), Heather and Meg Norris, Kally Leopard (Allen), Jake and Cody White (Monnette), and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved family members.

Ben earned the nickname "Gentle Ben" after chasing his daughters' friends off his property with a baseball bat- friends he'd later toast with when out listening to his favorite local bands.

Ben owned and operated Emeis Automotive in Davenport, IA for 29 years, but his true passion was making people laugh. He was a member of QC Comedy Sportz and enjoyed making films, plays, skits, and commercials. Ben was passionate about working with youth at QC Rock Academy and Gilda's Club. Later in life Ben became an avid Harley restorer and rider. Friends will also remember his fondness (hoarding) of guitars and pedal cars, and his love of live music and theater.

The family will mourn privately, and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Ben was preceded in death by his uncle Ike Norris, aunt Robbie Wolfe, father-in-law Richard Gray, biological father Frank Norris, cousin Cole Norris, and great-nephew Trevor White.

