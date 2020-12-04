Benjamin Bryce Ellis

February 16, 1989-November 30, 2020

Benjamin Bryce Ellis passed away Monday, November 30th at his home in Princeton. No services are planned at this time, cremation rights will be accorded. A private burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com

Ben was born February 16, 1989 to Michael Kent Ellis and Lorri Ann (Dirks) Ellis. He graduated from North Scott High School class of 2007 where he was a varsity wrestler and place winner in the state tournament. He was employed at KE Flatwork. He was a Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

He is survived by his parents, his brother Bryan (wife Kim), their children (Lauren, Jena, and Jason), his grandmother Doris Dirks, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many wonderful friends.

He was preceded by three grandparents and Uncle Steven Ellis.

He was a great son, brother, and friend with a big heart.

We will miss you, Ben.