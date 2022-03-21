Benjamin and Donna Ehrhart

March 16, 2022

CLINTON-Benjamin E. Ehrhart, age 94, and Donna M. Ehrhart, age 91, both of Clinton, IA, passed away Wednesday March 16, 2022 due to injuries from a car accident. Visitation at Prince of Peace Parish will be held Wednesday, March 23rd from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Mass at Prince of Peace Parish will be held Thursday, March 24th at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at St. Irenaeus Cemetery, Clinton. Casket bearers will be Brevan, Derek, and Chad Ehrhart, Nathaniel and Anthony Curlott, and Tim Hargesheimer. Memorials may be given to the family for a later determination. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.papefh.com.

Ben was born March 7, 1928 in Clinton, IA, the son of Earl and Rose (Simon) Ehrhart. He attended St. Irenaeus grade school and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1946. Donna was born May 3, 1930 in her parent's home at the Ten Mile near Bryant, IA, the daughter of Fred and Evelyn (Roenfeldt) Voss. She attended a country school until the 8th grade, Goose Lake High School, and graduated from Lyons High School in 1948.

Ben and Donna were married May 13, 1950 at St. Irenaeus Church, Clinton, IA. For over 70 years Ben served as owner-operator and president of Ehrhart Service, Inc., a fuel oil and HVAC business including three Texaco gas stations, until his retirement in 2016. Donna worked in her father's grocery store until she graduated from high school. She then worked in the business office at Roosevelt School. Donna was a stay-at-home mother to their three children, Lori, Tom and Lynn, and in 1964 became secretary and treasurer of Ehrhart Service, Inc.

Ben received the Texaco Inc. Award for Outstanding Service Station for appearance and customer service and the Tempstar Performance Award from Republic Company. He served as President of the Kiwanis Evening Club from 1972-73 and President of the St. Irenaeus Church Council in 1973. Ben was a member of Petroleum Motors of Iowa, Odeon Club, Clinton Moose Lodge, Hawkeye Boat Club, and Clinton Country Club, Valley Oaks Golf Course, and Fulton Country Club where he had three holes-in-one! He coached boys Little League baseball and women's softball, winning a state title in 1977.

Donna was a member of Prince of Peace Parish where she sang with the St. Irenaeus choir and was a member of the PTA. She was a member of PEO-JN, Tri-S Ladies Group, Mercy Auxiliary, Clinton Country Club, Fulton Country Club, and Valley Oaks Golf Course where she had a miraculous hole-in-one on #16!

God gifted Ben with musical talent and an amazing singing voice which he shared with others at innumerable weddings, funerals, and other occasions. As a member of Prince of Peace Parish, he served as Director of St. Irenaeus Choir which delivered beautiful Christmas and Easter performances and was an active cantor. Ben enjoyed spending time with family, playing golf, hunting, fishing, and playing cards and marbles.

God gifted Donna with kindness, a thoughtful, loyal heart, a quick wit, a love for her family, and…patience. Donna enjoyed dancing, playing cards with various card groups, playing marbles, ceramics, and sweets.

Ben and Donna are survived by their three children, Lori (Tim) Sullivan of Bettendorf, IA, Tom (Susan) Ehrhart of Clinton, IA, and Lynn (David) Curlott of Long Grove, IA, 12 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews, and Ben's brother, Jim Ehrhart, Clinton, IA. Ben and Donna were preceded in death by their parents, Ben's sister, Louise, and Donna's brothers, Clifford and Dean.

Ben and Donna were shining examples of commitment to faith, family, friends, and each other.