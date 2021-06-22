Menu
Benjamin Ingram
FUNERAL HOME
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. - Fairview Heights
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL

Benjamin Ingram

September 23, 1942-June 14, 2021

CASEYVILLE-Benjamin Craig Ingram, age 78, of Caseyville, IL died on June 14, 2021, at Mar-Ka Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Benjamin was born on September 23, 1942, in Davenport, IA to Lee and Ava, Ingram. He graduated from Central Highschool in Davenport, IA then joined the United States Air Force. Benjamin retired after 20 years of service then worked as a security guard.

He was a caring and giving person and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Benjamin sent many care packages to a family in the Philippines that befriended him while he was stationed there. He later married Bebelyn. That marriage was later dissolved. Benjamin was very proud of his service in the Air Force and of accomplishing his American dream of paying off his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Lee and Ava LaReene Wilkins Ingram; his siblings, Eddie Ingram, Marge Jonaway, Charles Ingram, Marie Ingram, and Debbie Gaultney; and his half siblings, Harry Ingram, Earl Ingram, and Evelyn Allen.

Benjamin is survived by his daughter, Angela Lynn of Paris, France; his siblings, Ron (Patty) Helms of Urbandale, IA, Linda (Steve) Little of Port Byron, IL, Marcella Shirer of Wilmington, NC, Frank (Joyce) Ingram of Fairmont City, IL, and Noreen Lindeman of Billings, MT. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Benjamin had many friends, including Gerry Hasenstab, his buddy, who looked after him patiently.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. - Fairview Heights
9900 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL
Jun
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. - Fairview Heights
9900 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. - Fairview Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A SLOW SALUTE TO A FELLOW VETERAN THANK YOU - FOR YOUR SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY. You are one of our heroes. We will remember you always and miss you dearly. Take your Warrior's rest for a duty well done. I wish to extend to members of your family my deepest sympathy on their loss. May the force of GOD be with them as they walk through this difficult time. May the loving promises of our LORD and Savior comfort them and give them peace. As a grateful Veteran, I leave my sympathy and hope you accept this as a small token of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by your loved one to our Country. SEMPER FI U. S. MARINE AND VIETNAM VET FOX CO 2Bn / 1st. MARINES [email protected]
PHIL ODOM
Friend
June 23, 2021
