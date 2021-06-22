Benjamin Ingram

September 23, 1942-June 14, 2021

CASEYVILLE-Benjamin Craig Ingram, age 78, of Caseyville, IL died on June 14, 2021, at Mar-Ka Nursing Home, Mascoutah, IL.

Benjamin was born on September 23, 1942, in Davenport, IA to Lee and Ava, Ingram. He graduated from Central Highschool in Davenport, IA then joined the United States Air Force. Benjamin retired after 20 years of service then worked as a security guard.

He was a caring and giving person and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Benjamin sent many care packages to a family in the Philippines that befriended him while he was stationed there. He later married Bebelyn. That marriage was later dissolved. Benjamin was very proud of his service in the Air Force and of accomplishing his American dream of paying off his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Lee and Ava LaReene Wilkins Ingram; his siblings, Eddie Ingram, Marge Jonaway, Charles Ingram, Marie Ingram, and Debbie Gaultney; and his half siblings, Harry Ingram, Earl Ingram, and Evelyn Allen.

Benjamin is survived by his daughter, Angela Lynn of Paris, France; his siblings, Ron (Patty) Helms of Urbandale, IA, Linda (Steve) Little of Port Byron, IL, Marcella Shirer of Wilmington, NC, Frank (Joyce) Ingram of Fairmont City, IL, and Noreen Lindeman of Billings, MT. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Benjamin had many friends, including Gerry Hasenstab, his buddy, who looked after him patiently.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.