Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernadine K. "Bernie" Bellman
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Bernadine "Bernie" K. Bellman

August 23, 1942-June 13, 2021

DAVENPORT-Bernadine "Bernie" K. Bellman, 78 of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12pm at Weerts Funeral Home, visitation will begin at 10am and go until the time of service.

Bernie was born on August 23, 1942 to Dean and Bernice Bellman at the Ottumwa, Iowa Hospital. They live in Albia, Iowa at the time, her father was a school teacher and they later moved to Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in 1960 and later graduated from AIC Business College in 1962. Bernie worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 40 years until her retirement.

Bernie was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for 64 years. She was involved in many different organizations there. Bernie was friends with many people through the years; there was a large group that celebrated all of their birthdays and had many lunches and holidays together. She visited friends on the West Coast, traveled to Sweden to visit relatives, and went on trips to Rodeos. She was an avid sports fan of the Cubs and the Patriots.

Those left to honor her memory are he brother Jerry (Bea) Bellman; a niece Tara Baze, nephew Eric Bellman, great nephew Brandon (fiancé Allison) Baze and her girls Emmy and Ryleigh; great-niece Shelby Charlot, great nephew Alex Charlot, and many special cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her cousin Tim Peterson.

We will all miss her greatly as she spent many holidays and birthdays with us. We know her spirit continues in Heaven but her body rests at Davenport Memorial Park.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Jerry, We were so sorry to learn of Bernie's passing. We always enjoyed her on those occasions at your house years ago. Our sympathy is with you and your family.
Gary and Bea Abbas
June 18, 2021
Jerry,sorry to see about your sister's passing.Looks like she had a good life and enjoyed her family.Take care.
jerry thurman
June 17, 2021
Our sincere sympathies. We were both 1960 classmates from DHS. Bernie will be missed by so many from our class.
Carolyn Comstock Wolfram & Jim Wolfram
June 16, 2021
I knew Bernie from work at Rock Island Arsenal for many years before she retired. We kept in touch with Christmas cards. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She will be missed by many.
Bette Dennison
Work
June 16, 2021
Bernie was a patient at my dental office, she always came up to me at the front desk so we could visit.I loved to see all her beautiful jewelry she loved to show me. I will miss her so much.
Wendy Smith
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results