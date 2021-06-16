Bernadine "Bernie" K. Bellman

August 23, 1942-June 13, 2021

DAVENPORT-Bernadine "Bernie" K. Bellman, 78 of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12pm at Weerts Funeral Home, visitation will begin at 10am and go until the time of service.

Bernie was born on August 23, 1942 to Dean and Bernice Bellman at the Ottumwa, Iowa Hospital. They live in Albia, Iowa at the time, her father was a school teacher and they later moved to Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in 1960 and later graduated from AIC Business College in 1962. Bernie worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 40 years until her retirement.

Bernie was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for 64 years. She was involved in many different organizations there. Bernie was friends with many people through the years; there was a large group that celebrated all of their birthdays and had many lunches and holidays together. She visited friends on the West Coast, traveled to Sweden to visit relatives, and went on trips to Rodeos. She was an avid sports fan of the Cubs and the Patriots.

Those left to honor her memory are he brother Jerry (Bea) Bellman; a niece Tara Baze, nephew Eric Bellman, great nephew Brandon (fiancé Allison) Baze and her girls Emmy and Ryleigh; great-niece Shelby Charlot, great nephew Alex Charlot, and many special cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her cousin Tim Peterson.

We will all miss her greatly as she spent many holidays and birthdays with us. We know her spirit continues in Heaven but her body rests at Davenport Memorial Park.

