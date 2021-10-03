Bernard "Ben" Gerischer

October 3, 1957-September 24, 2021

BUFFALO-Bernard "Ben" Gerischer, 63, of Buffalo, IA passed away on September 24, 2021 at his home. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A family led celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to Buffalo Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Ben was born on October 3, 1957 in Davenport to Belvan and Marguerite (Huntington) Gerischer. He was united in marriage to Penny Teel on March 13, 1982 in Buffalo, IA. Ben worked for Linwood Mining and Minerals where he held many positions. He retired in 2018 after 33 years of employment.

Ben spent many years coaching youth sports within the city of Buffalo. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and the art of brewing beer at home. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Lakers and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He loved all social activities and attending his high school reunions. Ben never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met.

Survivors include his wife, Penny; children, Adam (Stephanie) Gerischer, Betsy (Troy) Hass, Kyle (Andrea) Gerischer, Caitlin (Glenn) Jensen, Dustin (Andi) Gerischer and Eli Gerischer; seventeen grandchildren; siblings, Michael Gerischer, Barry (Debbie) Gerischer, Juanita (William) Grandy, Walter (Linda) Gerischer and countless nieces and nephews and lifelong best friends Steve Sanders and John Sather.

He was preceded in death by his parents.