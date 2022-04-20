Bernice Heuer

October 19, 1924-April 18, 2022

DAVENPORT-Bernice Heuer, 97, of Davenport, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home in Davenport. A celebration of her life will be Monday, April 25th at 2 pm at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the mortuary. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bernice was born October 19, 1924 in Stockton, IA. She was the daughter of John and Lena (Best) Nielsen. She married Arnold Heuer on September 19, 1945 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2006. She was a loving homemaker and helped her husband with the family farm. She enjoyed playing cards and gathering with family.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughters: Carol Peterson, Lexington, SC and Carmeen (Ron) Pertl, Plainfield, IN; daughter in law Angela Heuer, Davenport, IA; grandchildren: Angela Peterson, Abigail Swaim, Allison Pertl, Andrew Heuer; great grandchildren, Lily, Liam, Fiona; and her sister Joan Kraklio.

In addition to her husband, Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Cathy Kempa and son, Calyn Heuer.