Bernice L. Kinner
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020

Bernice L. Kinner

August 17, 1921-November 24, 2020

BETTENDORF-Bernice L. Kinner, 99, of Bettendorf passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Bettendorf Health Care. Cremation will be done with interment at Davenport Memorial Park and services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to your favorite food bank. On line condolences can be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Bernice was born August 17, 1921 in Wellman, IA to Lewis & Willamenia (Hux) Butterbaugh. She was united in marriage to Henry C. Kinner on August 17, 1942, the couple later divorced. She was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Davenport.

Survivors include: daughter Carol (Alan) Kay, Eldridge, IA; 2 grandchildren Brian (Amy) Kay, Des Moines, IA and Melissa (Patrick) Parker, Clinton, IA; Great Grandchildren Katy, Jacob, and Emily Parker; Daughter in law Pam Kinner; and 4 step grandchildren.

Bernice was preceded in death by her sons Allen & Dennis Kinner, 3 brothers, and 8 sisters.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 28, 2020.
