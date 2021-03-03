Bertha Sue Couch

July 4, 1943-February 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Funeral services for Bertha Sue Couch, 77, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island. Social distancing, masks and Covid-19 Guidelines will be required. Livestreaming will be available https://my.gather.app/remember/bertha-couch.

Her wake service will be held on Friday, March 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Orr's Mortuary, Rock, Island.

She went to heavenly home on February 24 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus.

She was born in Abbeville, Mississippi on July 4, 1943.

She leaves to cherish her memories five children. Sharon Couch, Iowa, Michael Couch, Indiana, Gary Couch (Brenda), Minnesota, Sharita Couch, Iowa, and Tony Couch (Melissa), Minnesota; 15 grandchildren: Steven Couch, Lakisha Couch, Jayomie Fedeler, Christopher Walker, Daryl Couch, Kent Meinert, Sidney Couch, Bryce Couch, Demarcus Couch, Kjemancie Couch, Kcoretta Couch, Kberthasue Couch, Kvivan Couch, Marshall Reed, Gjakaea Reed; 17 great grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 4 Brothers 4 Sisters; special son Robbie Johnson and a special niece Jacqueline Couch; Special friends Freda, Gloria, Berdine, Ann, Pat; Special daughter: Dee Dee Brooks

She was proceeded in death by her parents, a daughter in law, a sister, five brothers and a special friend James Campbell.