Bertha Sue Couch
FUNERAL HOME
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4Th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Bertha Sue Couch

July 4, 1943-February 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Funeral services for Bertha Sue Couch, 77, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island. Social distancing, masks and Covid-19 Guidelines will be required. Livestreaming will be available https://my.gather.app/remember/bertha-couch.

Her wake service will be held on Friday, March 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Orr's Mortuary, Rock, Island.

She went to heavenly home on February 24 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus.

She was born in Abbeville, Mississippi on July 4, 1943.

She leaves to cherish her memories five children. Sharon Couch, Iowa, Michael Couch, Indiana, Gary Couch (Brenda), Minnesota, Sharita Couch, Iowa, and Tony Couch (Melissa), Minnesota; 15 grandchildren: Steven Couch, Lakisha Couch, Jayomie Fedeler, Christopher Walker, Daryl Couch, Kent Meinert, Sidney Couch, Bryce Couch, Demarcus Couch, Kjemancie Couch, Kcoretta Couch, Kberthasue Couch, Kvivan Couch, Marshall Reed, Gjakaea Reed; 17 great grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 4 Brothers 4 Sisters; special son Robbie Johnson and a special niece Jacqueline Couch; Special friends Freda, Gloria, Berdine, Ann, Pat; Special daughter: Dee Dee Brooks

She was proceeded in death by her parents, a daughter in law, a sister, five brothers and a special friend James Campbell.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Mar
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Orr's Mortuary
1326 4th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Orr's Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She always had big beautiful smile at church and at the gym.even though she didnt want to be there we use to talk about recipes what to cook and what to eat my family will miss her Our deepest condolences to the family much love and much prayer
Carol Wilkinson
March 9, 2021
Sorry for loss. Prayers go out to the family.
Mary Taylor
March 6, 2021
Sharon, So sorry for the loss to your family. Prayers are being said for your.
Edna Rife
March 4, 2021
So sorry to learn that you have lost your lovely mother. May the angels sing her to her rest.
Penny Souhrada
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Mz. Bertha will be greatly missed.
Linda Hayes
March 3, 2021
RIP Bertha all ways smiling, we could always have a conversation, l will miss that.U
Carl Johnson
March 3, 2021
I loved Miss Bertha very much, she was so much fun and always brought a smile to my face! Ill miss her stories she would tell me of her growing up and her riding on my bus with me helping with the kids. The kids and teacher miss her! Love you Miss Bertha I know you are home rejoicing with Jesus.
Maria Harned
Coworker
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results