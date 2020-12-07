Bethel A. Vincent

September 30, 1935- December 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Bethel A. Vincent, 85, of Davenport, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory and may be viewed remotely at http://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Masks are required and capacity limits will be monitored. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or Alleman High School.

Bethel was born September 30, 1935 in Moline, a daughter of Charles and Rayma (Kemerling) Taylor. She married Richard J. Vincent on September 8, 1956. Richard passed away June 18, 2009. Bethel worked as a floral designer at Colman florist in Rock Island for over 30 years. She took great pride in her work and earned awards for her arrangements at the Festival of Trees. Bethel was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island. She was also a member of the Krudy Buddies, a group of high school classmates that had kept in touch over the years. Bethel loved her family dearly and cherished all of the time spent with her grandchildren, niece, and nephew.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark (Cindy) Vincent, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Janelle and Justin Vincent, San Antonio, TX; great granddaughter, Amelia; brother, Tom (Cathy) Taylor, Bettendorf and a special niece and nephew, Meggan (Lance) Newmarch and Christopher (Kate) Taylor, New Port Richey, FL; great nieces and nephew, Brooklyn Newmarch and Alexa and Zachary Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her parents.

