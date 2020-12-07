Menu
September 30, 1935- December 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Bethel A. Vincent, 85, of Davenport, formerly of Rock Island, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory and may be viewed remotely at http://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Masks are required and capacity limits will be monitored. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or Alleman High School.

Bethel was born September 30, 1935 in Moline, a daughter of Charles and Rayma (Kemerling) Taylor. She married Richard J. Vincent on September 8, 1956. Richard passed away June 18, 2009. Bethel worked as a floral designer at Colman florist in Rock Island for over 30 years. She took great pride in her work and earned awards for her arrangements at the Festival of Trees. Bethel was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island. She was also a member of the Krudy Buddies, a group of high school classmates that had kept in touch over the years. Bethel loved her family dearly and cherished all of the time spent with her grandchildren, niece, and nephew.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark (Cindy) Vincent, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Janelle and Justin Vincent, San Antonio, TX; great granddaughter, Amelia; brother, Tom (Cathy) Taylor, Bettendorf and a special niece and nephew, Meggan (Lance) Newmarch and Christopher (Kate) Taylor, New Port Richey, FL; great nieces and nephew, Brooklyn Newmarch and Alexa and Zachary Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
God Bless, Beth was a wonderful woman and cruddy buddy friend. Prayers to your family. I know she and Celie Donohue are together in heaven making flower arrangements, laughing and raising a glass!
Wendi Fowler
December 7, 2020
Bethel will be missed , thank you for the privilege of doing her hair while at the home, hugs to everyone.
Kahl Home Salon
December 7, 2020
To family and brother Tom. I am truly sad about Bethel´s passing. She was my sisters a Jean age. I remember her fondly as I grew up with Tom. I remember when Mark was born and how excited everyone was. Tom wanted you to know that I am thinking of you at this time. Jack
Jack Carruthers
December 6, 2020