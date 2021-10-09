Betty L. Carr

February 18, 1934-October 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Betty L. Carr, 87, of Rock Island, IL passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Heartland Extended Care. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A family led service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Davenport Memorial Park Ossuary. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Betty was born February 18, 1934 in Unionville, MO to Frederick and Ruth (Choate) Thompson. Betty enjoyed sewing and crocheting. If anyone knows Betty, her famous line was "I heard that." Betty enjoyed her simple life. She was a member of the Eagles Club. She worked as a cosmetologist for a number of years, retiring in the early 1990's.

She is survived by her children, Winford "Joe" (Shari) Busha of North Fort Myers, FL and Marlene Meinke of Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Ben, Jimmy, Sara and Emily; six great grandchildren; brothers, Joe Thompson, Fred Thompson; sister, Shirley Burroughs and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Clyde and Norman and two sisters, Lucille and Nellie.