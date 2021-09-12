Betty J. Enke

September 6, 1931-July 15, 2021

Betty J. Enke, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021.

Betty (nee Payne) was born in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa to the late Raymond and Ethel Payne. Betty was the beloved wife of Roger for 67 years, who predeceased her in 2018.

She is survived by her son, David (Gretta) and her daughter, Diane (John Golan), as well as her sisters, Katherine Applebee and Christine Baldridge, and her brother James. Betty was a devoted grandmother to Scott (Amber) and Nick (Jessica) Enke, Grace (Zach Zanolli) and Emily Golan (Matt Kestufskie, fiancée) and proud great-grandmother to Connor, Alyssa, Hailey, Landon, Jaxson, and Ella.

Betty was always the life of the party with a bright smile and an infectious laugh. She loved talking with people which she could do for hours. She especially delighted in being a part of her grandchildren's lives. Dogs and babies were also high on her list of favorites. And she was a homebody too, taking great pleasure and pride in her home - cooking, entertaining, and making guests feel welcome. But mostly she was simply a wonderful mother who loved her family very much.

Services have been held.