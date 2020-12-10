Menu
Betty J. Guldner
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA

Betty J. Guldner

November 2, 1927-December 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Betty J. Guldner, 93, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on December 7, 2020 at her home. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Inurnment will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

Betty was born on November 2, 1927, in Davenport, Iowa to Harold H. and Gertrude (Merritt) Arp. She was united in marriage to Warren "Mike" Guldner on November 30, 1946. He preceded her in death in September 1981.

Betty was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She was the biggest supporter of her grandkids as she cheered them on at all their sporting and band events. She was an avid Yankees and Chicago Cubs fan. In earlier years, she was referred to as "Mrs. G" and was known as the taxi cab driver in the West end because she transported kids and families to and from their events. She was the matriarch of her family, helping in any way she could.

Survivors include her children: Mike (Helen) Guldner, Kurt (Joanell) Guldner, Roberta (Steve) Murphey, Roxy Dankert, 8 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, and 2 on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a granddaughter, a great grandchild, a son-in-law Randy Dankert, and 3 brothers.

The family would like to send a special "thank you" to Genesis Hospice and the cardiac unit.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rox, sorry to hear of Ma Guldner's passing. She was a pillar in the community. Please take care of yourself. Thinking of you and yours.
Connie C Morgan
December 10, 2020
Hugs and prayers to all the family. She will be missed by family and friends.
Jim & Lois Spitzmiller
December 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I have a picture of your Mom. In our yard with Kurt and a girl. We also attended St Mark church. Cherish your memories and they will sustain you.
Cheryl Berg ( nee Mundt)
December 10, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Betty was our neighbor for 15 years and we had many wonderful memories. She was a fantastic lady and a very sweet friend.
Donna Mead
December 10, 2020
