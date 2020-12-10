Betty J. Guldner

November 2, 1927-December 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Betty J. Guldner, 93, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on December 7, 2020 at her home. Per her wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Inurnment will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collinsmortuary.com

Betty was born on November 2, 1927, in Davenport, Iowa to Harold H. and Gertrude (Merritt) Arp. She was united in marriage to Warren "Mike" Guldner on November 30, 1946. He preceded her in death in September 1981.

Betty was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She was the biggest supporter of her grandkids as she cheered them on at all their sporting and band events. She was an avid Yankees and Chicago Cubs fan. In earlier years, she was referred to as "Mrs. G" and was known as the taxi cab driver in the West end because she transported kids and families to and from their events. She was the matriarch of her family, helping in any way she could.

Survivors include her children: Mike (Helen) Guldner, Kurt (Joanell) Guldner, Roberta (Steve) Murphey, Roxy Dankert, 8 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, and 2 on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a granddaughter, a great grandchild, a son-in-law Randy Dankert, and 3 brothers.

The family would like to send a special "thank you" to Genesis Hospice and the cardiac unit.