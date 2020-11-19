Betty J. Hofreiter

October 21, 1929-November 17, 2020

MOLINE-Betty J. Hofreiter, 91, of Moline passed away November 17, 2020 at her home.

Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Schroder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty was born October 21, 1929 in Amarillo, TX the daughter of Ewel and Nadene Stone Bartley. She married Elmer J. Hofreiter December 31, 1946 in Amarillo, TX. He passed away June 30, 1999. Betty was a beautician and owner of Betty's Beauty Bar for several years until her retirement. Betty was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Deeply loved, Betty will be missed by family and friends.

Survivors include her lifelong partner and love of her life for 20 years Len Kall; sister Dean (KC) Doose; children Patricia DeLeon of Colona, Linda Hofreiter of Arvada, CO, and Jim (Betsy) Hofreiter of Pleasant Valley, IA; grandchildren Jody (Valerie) Newkirk, Michael (Jaime) Newkirk, Craig (Anastasya) Newkirk, Nicole (Paul) Breger, Amy Hofreiter, and Kari Hofreiter; 13 great grandchildren; half-brother Greg Bartley and a half-sister Linda Bartley.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son in law Robert DeLeon.

