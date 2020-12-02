Betty Jenevieve (Jean) Urlaub

September 5, 1925-November 30, 2020

Betty Jenevieve (Jean) Urlaub was born September 5, 1925, at the family farm near Princeton, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond M. and Marjorie J. (McCulloh) Helble. She attended Maple Glen School in rural Princeton, Clinton High School in Clinton, IA, and Carthage College in Carthage, IL, where she met Leland Urlaub. They married on August 3, 1946. They were blessed with four children.

After living in Hebron, IL, the family moved to Garnavillo, IA, in 1950. She was active in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church as the pastor's wife, Junior Choir Director, 26-year director of the Luther Choral Choir, Sunday School and Bible School teacher, and member of committees and women's groups. She held offices in synodical women's organizations.

Before marriage, Betty worked in a doctors' office in Davenport, IA, as a laboratory technician and "room nurse." In 1967, Betty became a classroom teacher in the Garnavillo Community Schools. Teaching fulltime, she took night and summer classes with a new major and completed her BA degree in 1971 at Upper Iowa University. She retired in 1993. Betty was a leader in the Garnavillo Farmerettes 4-H Club and the Republican Party. She sewed, gardened, enjoyed reading, and travelled to 49 states and 9 countries. She most loved being with her family.

Betty lived her last year at the Guttenberg Care Center in Guttenberg, IA. On November 30, 2020, Betty was called home by her heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the Rev. L. C. Urlaub, in 1990. She leaves to cherish her memory: 4 children--Charlene (Rev. Ken) Johnson of Riverside, IL, Norma (George) Poulsen of Pewaukee, WI, Marcia (Bradley) Larsen of Mission Viejo, CA, and Rev. Mark (LuAnn) Urlaub of Vinton, IA; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one expected in March; her sister Dorothy (Rondo) Pietscher of Camanche, IA; other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home 001 S Industrial Park Rd, Garnavillo, IA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family service at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church Garnavillo, IA with Pastor Gary Hatcher on Friday December 4th at 2:00 P.M. The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Paul Church Facebook page.

In Lieu of flowers and all other styles of sympathy, a memorial to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church 104 S Adams St. in Garnavillo Iowa 52049, would be greatly appreciated as this church was a significant part of Betty's life.