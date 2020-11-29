Menu
Betty L. Platt
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Betty L. Platt

June 1, 1932-November 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Betty L. Platt, 88, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Betty was born June 1, 1932 in Davenport, the daughter of Vernon and Helen (Loving) Kelly. She married Merlin Platt on March 6, 1949 in Davenport, he passed away on March 30, 2010. She was a member of St Mark Lutheran Church and loved going camping on their property on the Wapsi. She was known for her fried catfish!

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Merlin (Helen), Davenport, Dennis, Davenport, John (Chris), Muscatine, seven grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and brothers Albert and William Kelly of Davenport. Her parents, daughter, Carolyn "Sis" Platt and a brother Vernon preceded her in death.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
