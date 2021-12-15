Betty Jean (Osteen) Markum

August 4, 1927-December 12, 2021

BETTENDORF-Betty Jean (Osteen) Markum, 94, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per her wishes, cremation will take place with private memorial service to be held. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Betty was born August 4, 1927, to James and Nora (Serles) Osteen in the family home in Thompson, IL. At the age of 17, she worked as a Rosie the Riveter for a plane factory during World War II in Evansville, IN. She came home and married Hubert Floyd Markum on July 27, 1946. Together they had three children and were married for 49 years until his passing in 1995. They enjoyed traveling, specifically in the fall time to see the colors of the trees changing, and spending time with their family.

Betty worked in the grocery store business both as a cashier and in the produce department. She worked for several different grocery chains and during those times made several friendships with her coworkers that she maintained over the years.

More recently, Betty enjoyed reading, playing solitaire on her iPad, and playing slots at the casino until her health started to decline.

Betty is survived by her children: Donald (Regina) Markum of Moline, IL, Cathy (Smith) Newman of Bettendorf, and Janet (Stephen) Skahill of Davenport, IA; grandchildren: Crystal Markum of Moline, IL, Jacob (Rachel) Markum of Spokane, WA, Sarah Smith of Bettendorf, Markum Smith of Davenport, Nicole (Brett) Anderson of Erie, IL, Matthew (Emily) Skahill of Bettendorf; great grandchildren: Bryce & Graham Markum, Sloane Smith, Sophie Anderson, and Jameson Skahill; a sister: Lucille Osteen; and a brother: James (Barbara) Osteen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert; and brothers George and Robert Osteen.