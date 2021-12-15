Menu
Betty Jean Markum
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Betty Jean (Osteen) Markum

August 4, 1927-December 12, 2021

BETTENDORF-Betty Jean (Osteen) Markum, 94, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Per her wishes, cremation will take place with private memorial service to be held. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Betty was born August 4, 1927, to James and Nora (Serles) Osteen in the family home in Thompson, IL. At the age of 17, she worked as a Rosie the Riveter for a plane factory during World War II in Evansville, IN. She came home and married Hubert Floyd Markum on July 27, 1946. Together they had three children and were married for 49 years until his passing in 1995. They enjoyed traveling, specifically in the fall time to see the colors of the trees changing, and spending time with their family.

Betty worked in the grocery store business both as a cashier and in the produce department. She worked for several different grocery chains and during those times made several friendships with her coworkers that she maintained over the years.

More recently, Betty enjoyed reading, playing solitaire on her iPad, and playing slots at the casino until her health started to decline.

Betty is survived by her children: Donald (Regina) Markum of Moline, IL, Cathy (Smith) Newman of Bettendorf, and Janet (Stephen) Skahill of Davenport, IA; grandchildren: Crystal Markum of Moline, IL, Jacob (Rachel) Markum of Spokane, WA, Sarah Smith of Bettendorf, Markum Smith of Davenport, Nicole (Brett) Anderson of Erie, IL, Matthew (Emily) Skahill of Bettendorf; great grandchildren: Bryce & Graham Markum, Sloane Smith, Sophie Anderson, and Jameson Skahill; a sister: Lucille Osteen; and a brother: James (Barbara) Osteen; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert; and brothers George and Robert Osteen.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty was a kind wonderful mother-in-law. Her family meant the world to her. One day a few years ago she revealed to me that she was in a traveling singing group and had recorded a record!! I was so surprised and so was my husband. She will be dearly missed. RIP my dear lovely lady!
Regina Burkhead Markum
Family
December 16, 2021
Remembering Betty from the good old days when it seemed like we celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, even just cook outs with our families. Betty was rock solid, strong, and always there supporting her family and their friends! Hope you all continue to feel her love and support! Its not easy losing Mom or Grandma, it tilts our foundation a little! Treasure the memories! Our sympathies, John and Jodean
John and Jodean Fox
December 15, 2021
